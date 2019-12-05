South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery At Police Station

5 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects aged 30 and 42 years old are expected to appear in the Barkley West Magistrate Court on Friday for the alleged armed robbery at the Windsorton police station on the 2nd October 2019.

Four suspects attacked and robbed police officers who were on duty and ran off with two R5 rifles, four (4) 9mm pistols and ammunition. It later transpired that the same group committed yet another armed robbery at a BP garage immediately thereafter in Virginia where one victim was wounded after several people were robbed of their personal items.

The two suspects were arrested on Wednesday in the Free State and Gauteng provinces respectively following an intensive investigation by the Hawk's Serious Organised Investigation.

The team managed to recover four pistols - one illegal handgun and the three official firearms, the two stolen R5 rifles and suspected stolen motor vehicle. The search for more suspects and the outstanding firearm continues.

More From: SAPS

