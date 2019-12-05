Gambia: GDF Defer IDD Celebrations Due to 3 Years 'Jotna'

Modou A.F. Bahoum, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Gambia Federation of the Disable (GFD), has disclosed that their federation has decided to defer the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities because of the threats of the 'three years 'Jotna' protesters.

Every year, the GFD joins the rest of the world to observe the day as a consideration of the plight of persons with disabilities. This year however due to threats by the 'three years 'Jotna' movement, the GFD has decided to postpone the celebrations until 10 January 2019.

"We do not want to assemble and see our people arrested or being kicked or humiliated because of misconception or because others who are not part of us will join us and undermine our celebrations. We are currently working on the logistical arrangements to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 10th January 2019. We will write to the Police to give us escort during our march-pass, as part of the celebrations," the new GFD Executive Director said.