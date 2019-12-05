South Africa: Fraudster Arrested in the Act in Kimberley

press release

An alleged fraudster was arrested in the act by community and police in the Kimberley Central Business District. On Wednesday, 04 December 2019 at about 17:00, three females allegedly impersonated staff at two well-known retail outlets in Kimberley. Police sends out a warning to the public to be aware of these females dressed in uniform and name badges of clothing stores and supermarkets claiming they could assist customers with staff discount. The suspects allegedly takes the valuables such as money and hand bags from customers and sends them into a shopping queue, while being assisted by an elderly lady. The elderly suspect somehow escapes from the victim together with the other two suspects. One of the female victims was vigilant and screamed for assistance from the community and police. One 50-year-old female suspect was arrested while two other suspects are still at large.

Police confiscated a white VW Golf the suspects were travelling in and also managed to retrieve some of the valuables belonging to the two female victims. Police found some of the money of the victims, bankcards, cellphones and handbags on the suspect and inside the VW Golf. The suspect should be appearing in court soon. Anyone with information or who have may have been a victim to a similar crime should please contact Lt Col Msimelelo Beni on 063 691 0926. The investigation continues.

The Acting Station Commander in Kimberley, Col Belinda Rhikotso thanked the SAPS members from C-Relief for their swift response and commended the community for their quick reaction and assistance.