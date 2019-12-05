South Africa: Fraudster Arrested in the Act in Kimberley

5 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An alleged fraudster was arrested in the act by community and police in the Kimberley Central Business District. On Wednesday, 04 December 2019 at about 17:00, three females allegedly impersonated staff at two well-known retail outlets in Kimberley. Police sends out a warning to the public to be aware of these females dressed in uniform and name badges of clothing stores and supermarkets claiming they could assist customers with staff discount. The suspects allegedly takes the valuables such as money and hand bags from customers and sends them into a shopping queue, while being assisted by an elderly lady. The elderly suspect somehow escapes from the victim together with the other two suspects. One of the female victims was vigilant and screamed for assistance from the community and police. One 50-year-old female suspect was arrested while two other suspects are still at large.

Police confiscated a white VW Golf the suspects were travelling in and also managed to retrieve some of the valuables belonging to the two female victims. Police found some of the money of the victims, bankcards, cellphones and handbags on the suspect and inside the VW Golf. The suspect should be appearing in court soon. Anyone with information or who have may have been a victim to a similar crime should please contact Lt Col Msimelelo Beni on 063 691 0926. The investigation continues.

The Acting Station Commander in Kimberley, Col Belinda Rhikotso thanked the SAPS members from C-Relief for their swift response and commended the community for their quick reaction and assistance.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.