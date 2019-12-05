South Africa: Cannabis Lab Owner Denied Bail

press release

Bail application of the alleged cannabis lab owner Russell De Beer (48) was successfully opposed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation on 29 November 2019 at the Brits Magistrate's Court.

The accused who also allegedly sells franchises for cannabis and a major supplier of cannabis and related products in the country was arrested by the Serious Organised Crime unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation with members of Forensic Science Laboratory and Local Criminal Record Centre in Brits on 09 November 2019.

A search of the alleged head office of De Beer, where cannabis is stored and supplied to outlets, uncovered over 500 kg worth of cannabis estimated to be approximately R3 million, hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, various apparatus for processing and oil extraction and other numerous cannabis products, all which were subsequently seized.

The accused will appear before the Brits Magistrate's Court on 24 February 2020 to allow for further investigation and additional charges have not been ruled out under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), 21 of 1998.