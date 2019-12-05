Zimbabwe: Zimra Officials Nabbed for Smuggling Vehicles

5 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers and agents stationed at Beitbridge border post on allegations of smuggling vehicles into the country.

Four ZIMRA supervisors are also implicated in the smuggling scam and one of them has since been suspended from work.

There are three companies which were contracted by ZIMRA to clear vehicles and goods which are also implicated in the scam and their clearing agents have been arrested.

Recently, The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) impounded 102 vehicles believed to have been smuggled into the country by car dealers in and around the city.

This comes after the anti-graft body and the authority launched a crackdown targeting suspected smuggled vehicles which were mostly being sold at car sales.

The 102 cars were recovered in car sales operating in Harare, with the operation to spread to other towns and cities.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.