Zimbabwe: Zimra Officials Nabbed for Smuggling Vehicles

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers and agents stationed at Beitbridge border post on allegations of smuggling vehicles into the country.

Four ZIMRA supervisors are also implicated in the smuggling scam and one of them has since been suspended from work.

There are three companies which were contracted by ZIMRA to clear vehicles and goods which are also implicated in the scam and their clearing agents have been arrested.

Recently, The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) impounded 102 vehicles believed to have been smuggled into the country by car dealers in and around the city.

This comes after the anti-graft body and the authority launched a crackdown targeting suspected smuggled vehicles which were mostly being sold at car sales.

The 102 cars were recovered in car sales operating in Harare, with the operation to spread to other towns and cities.