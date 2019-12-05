Zimbabwe: Sigh of Relief As Government Slashes Mealie Meal Prices

Government has with immediate effect reduced the price of roller meal from ZWL $101, 66 per 10 kg to ZWL$50, 263Chat can reveal.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that subsidy on maize be restored in order to cushion the vulnerable general populace from the negative impact of increases of basic food price.

In a statement the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube said, the new subsidy model will result in the retail price of ZWL50 for a 10kg.

"Government will ensure that requisite monthly tonnage of 40 000mt required for producing 32 000MT of roller meal will be timely availed by GMB to members of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), " said Mthuli Ncube.

"The payment modalities to the new subsidy for the new targeted subsidy for roller has been discussed and agreed with GMAZ, who members have 95 percent share of the roller meal market," the statement read.

Prior to the price adjustment the same bag was ranging between ZWL$55 and ZWL$60 in most retail shops while it could be bought cheaper at the informal market where it fetched between ZWL $40 to $50.

Basic commodities, mealie meal included, have become scarcity in Zimbabwe with reports suggesting that some families are surviving on a meal per day with some going to bed with empty stomachs.