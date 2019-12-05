Zimbabwe: Sigh of Relief As Government Slashes Mealie Meal Prices

5 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Government has with immediate effect reduced the price of roller meal from ZWL $101, 66 per 10 kg to ZWL$50, 263Chat can reveal.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that subsidy on maize be restored in order to cushion the vulnerable general populace from the negative impact of increases of basic food price.

In a statement the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube said, the new subsidy model will result in the retail price of ZWL50 for a 10kg.

"Government will ensure that requisite monthly tonnage of 40 000mt required for producing 32 000MT of roller meal will be timely availed by GMB to members of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), " said Mthuli Ncube.

"The payment modalities to the new subsidy for the new targeted subsidy for roller has been discussed and agreed with GMAZ, who members have 95 percent share of the roller meal market," the statement read.

Prior to the price adjustment the same bag was ranging between ZWL$55 and ZWL$60 in most retail shops while it could be bought cheaper at the informal market where it fetched between ZWL $40 to $50.

Basic commodities, mealie meal included, have become scarcity in Zimbabwe with reports suggesting that some families are surviving on a meal per day with some going to bed with empty stomachs.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Environment
Agribusiness
Climate
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.