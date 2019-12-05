Namibia: Youth Unemployment Review Kicks Off

5 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE Africa Peer Review Mechanism has commenced with a targeted review on youth unemployment in Namibia.

The targeted review is meant to interrogate the socio- economic challenges facing the young people in Namibia, while providing solutions on how to effectively include them in the mainstream of economic and social activities in Namibia.

The review is from 2- 9 December 2019, and is led by ambassador Ombeni Sufue, a member of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Panel of Eminent Persons and lead Panel Member for Namibia.

On January 2017, Namibia acceded to APRM).

The mechanism is voluntarily acceded to by all African Union Member States, to improve good governance and achieve sustainable economic development through sharing of best practices on the continent.

In a statement, chairperson of the National Governing Council Wilfried Emvula said Namibia voluntarily decided to undertake a Targeted Review on Youth Unemployment in Namibia.

"The APRM National Governing Council and the Continental Secretariat of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism have therefore agreed to a National Roadmap for the Targeted Review from 1-12 December 2019 in Namibia. The Targeted Review will include a series of focus group discussions and targeted interviews both at National and Regional Level," Emvula said.

The chairperson added that the mission intends to hold discussions with all stakeholders including the executive, the legislature, the judiciary, the private sector, civil society, religious and traditional leaders as well as youth representatives at national and regional level in the country.

He said: "The outcome of the stakeholder's discussions will form the basis of Namibia's report to be submitted to the Africa Peer Review Forum in February 2020 as well as to develop and implement the National Program of Action to address the challenges identified in the said Targeted Review Report."

