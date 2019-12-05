Tanzania: Zantel Pays 25bn/ - to Zanzibar Govt

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has received a 25bn/- dividend from Zanzibar's main telephone services provider (Zantel), as the application of the National ICT Backbone in the Isles bears fruit.

The Managing Director of the Zanzibar Communications Backbone, Engineer Shukuru Awadhi Suleiman, said here that the dividend from Zantel covered the period between 2013 and 2014, further explaining that the government was happy with increased use of ICT in providing services to the public.

He reported that since the Zanzibar President, Dr Mohamed Shein, called for increased use of ICT in serving the public in 2011, virtually all government offices had been connected to the National ICT Backbone and sequel to that, provision of public services have been modernised, efficiency has increased, government revenue has gone up and collection modernized.

Eng Suleiman said Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) now provides online services, cutting down costs and increasing efficiency.

Some 24 health centres scattered in Pemba and Unguja, he said, were using e-services.

For example, he said, patients getting radiology services in their district centres no longer travel to the Mnazi Mmoja Main Hospital in Zanzibar town because results are sent back to their home districts online.

He also said the Isles Office of Administrator General issues birth certificates on line.

"Applicants furnish districts with the needed details. The information is sent online to the headquarters for verification, saving time and cutting down costs," he said.

Engineer Suleiman added that the same applied to services offered in the education sector.