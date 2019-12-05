Tanzania: Zantel Pays 25bn/ - to Zanzibar Govt

5 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has received a 25bn/- dividend from Zanzibar's main telephone services provider (Zantel), as the application of the National ICT Backbone in the Isles bears fruit.

The Managing Director of the Zanzibar Communications Backbone, Engineer Shukuru Awadhi Suleiman, said here that the dividend from Zantel covered the period between 2013 and 2014, further explaining that the government was happy with increased use of ICT in providing services to the public.

He reported that since the Zanzibar President, Dr Mohamed Shein, called for increased use of ICT in serving the public in 2011, virtually all government offices had been connected to the National ICT Backbone and sequel to that, provision of public services have been modernised, efficiency has increased, government revenue has gone up and collection modernized.

Eng Suleiman said Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) now provides online services, cutting down costs and increasing efficiency.

Some 24 health centres scattered in Pemba and Unguja, he said, were using e-services.

For example, he said, patients getting radiology services in their district centres no longer travel to the Mnazi Mmoja Main Hospital in Zanzibar town because results are sent back to their home districts online.

He also said the Isles Office of Administrator General issues birth certificates on line.

"Applicants furnish districts with the needed details. The information is sent online to the headquarters for verification, saving time and cutting down costs," he said.

Engineer Suleiman added that the same applied to services offered in the education sector.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.