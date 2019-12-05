Namibia: 'He Did Not Try to Kill Me' - NQA Chief's Wife

5 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nomhle Kangootui

Namibia Qualifications Authority chief executive officer Franz Gertze's legal team is expected to submit an urgent application to have him released.

Gertze faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his wife six times at their house in Windhoek last month.

Gertze's wife, Anittha, reportedly made a statement to the police this week that her husband was not trying to kill her on the day, but that the shots were fired in a tussle for the gun.

She said she was instead attempting to prevent her husband from committing suicide, and got shot in the process.

A police source told The Namibian that Anittha's statement went on to say "...he did not try to kill me as reported...".

Khomas regional police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Abner Agas, confirmed the development to The Namibian yesterday.

Following the shooting, Gertze drove his wife and their two children to the Roman Catholic Hospital, where Anittha was admitted in serious condition. Her condition has since improved.

The children are now under the care of relatives.

Police commander for the Khomas region Joseph Shikongo confirmed then that Gertze had been hospitalised, but said it was not because of any gunshot wounds.

The Namibian was, however, informed that Gertze has remained in hospital since his arrest.

Agas said following the revelation, Gertze will be brought before court this week, and could be released if his application is successful.

Attempts to reach Mrs Gertze proved futile.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.