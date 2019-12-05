Namibia: 'He Did Not Try to Kill Me' - NQA Chief's Wife

Namibia Qualifications Authority chief executive officer Franz Gertze's legal team is expected to submit an urgent application to have him released.

Gertze faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his wife six times at their house in Windhoek last month.

Gertze's wife, Anittha, reportedly made a statement to the police this week that her husband was not trying to kill her on the day, but that the shots were fired in a tussle for the gun.

She said she was instead attempting to prevent her husband from committing suicide, and got shot in the process.

A police source told The Namibian that Anittha's statement went on to say "...he did not try to kill me as reported...".

Khomas regional police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Abner Agas, confirmed the development to The Namibian yesterday.

Following the shooting, Gertze drove his wife and their two children to the Roman Catholic Hospital, where Anittha was admitted in serious condition. Her condition has since improved.

The children are now under the care of relatives.

Police commander for the Khomas region Joseph Shikongo confirmed then that Gertze had been hospitalised, but said it was not because of any gunshot wounds.

The Namibian was, however, informed that Gertze has remained in hospital since his arrest.

Agas said following the revelation, Gertze will be brought before court this week, and could be released if his application is successful.

Attempts to reach Mrs Gertze proved futile.