Kenya: I'm Not Available and I Don't Want Nobody At All - Konshens

Sorry ladies, but Jamaican dancehall star Konshens is not available.

In a lengthy post on social media, Konshens has warded off thirsty women who have been boldly stating their interest towards him, since news of his collapsed marriage became public.

"To all ladies I am NOT available and I don't want nobody at all," he wrote.

The musician also said he is using this time to heal and fix himself as a person.

He also spoke about his marriage to his wife Latoya Wright, saying that he regrets being the reason why they had to separate.

Their nine years of marriage together have been nothing but full of happiness with the occasional bumps on the road.

"You will wake up and grow up when she already gone. All she did was - Bring me the greatest happiness only rivaled by mi kids births. - Stick by me no matter what and who going against me," he wrote.

The Gal a Bubble hit maker advised fellow men not to take the women in their lives for granted or God might decide to take her away.

Konshens and Latoya dated for six years before marrying in November 2017 at a private wedding in Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Miami, USA.