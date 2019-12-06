Nigeria: SSS Releases Sowore, Pays N100,000 Fine

5 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

The State Security Service (SSS) on Thursday night released Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Mr Sowore was arrested on August 3 for planning a series of protests to demand good governance.

Mr Sowore first met his bail on November 6, one month ago, but he was not released. A federal judge, on Thursday morning, gave 24 hours for Mr Sowore to be released.

Mr Sowore's lawyer, Femi Falana, while confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES, said the SSS also paid N100,000 fine to Mr Sowore as ordered by the judge.

Details shortly...

