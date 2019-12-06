South Africa: Lower Data Costs Critical to Boosting Education in SA

5 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dennis Lamberti

Bringing down the cost of data will not only make life easier for South Africans when it comes to communicating, but it will also benefit education by further democratising access to information.

This week, the Competition Commission made a major announcement regarding forcing large mobile networks to cut their data prices by between 30-50% in the next two months or face prosecution.

After the #datamustfall movement, this is the most serious development yet in making the internet more affordable for all South Africans.

Recent research released by broadband market analyst firm Cable.co.uk revealed that SA ranks at just 143 out of 230 countries when it comes to affordable data costs.

However, lowering data costs should be just the first step in leveraging the internet to make quality education more accessible.

Here are four further steps we can take to ensure that lower data costs make a real difference.

Making data free for learning

Local mobile networks should also be encouraged to make data costs free for specific e-learning websites.

We've become...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.