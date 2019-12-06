Nigeria: El-Zakzaky Transferred to Kaduna Correctional Centre

Photo: Premium Times
Shi'a members demanding the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja.
5 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ben Agande

Kaduna — The detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky has been transferred to Kaduna correctional centre from the custody of the Department of state services where he had been held for several months.

His transfer followed an order by the Kaduna State high court Judge, Gideon Kudafa ordering that he and his wife be transferred to Kaduna prison.

El Zakzaky and his wife appeared before the judge Thursday almost five months after he came back from India where he had sought medical attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

