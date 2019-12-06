Nigeria: Boko Haram Militants Kidnap 21 Civilians in Cameroon

6 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

He stressed they chose to visit Kano because the state has the highest number of integrated mills in the country, noting that out of the 34 integrated mills in the country Kano State alone has 11, in addition to 20 rice clusters.

"An estimated 5,000 metric tonnes of finished rice are turned out daily by the 11 integrated mills and 20 clusters in Kano. The ratio is 40 per cent from the integrated mills and 60 per cent from the clusters. The mills, combined, employ about 10,000 people. We can tell you, without mincing words that the border drill has impacted positively on rice production in the country," Mohammed said.

In his remarks Ganduje described the border closure as a right political decision by the Buhari administration.

He scorned the previous administration for not closing the border because of the economic benefits that some people were deriving from it.

He thanked the federal government for closing the border, saying it was a policy that would allow for food sufficiency in the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Cameroon
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.