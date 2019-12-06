Rwanda: Rayon Sports Players Urged to Focus on Clash Against Heroes

Rayon Sports captain Eric Rutanga has challenged his teammates to stay positive and urgently shift focus on their away clash against Heroes at Bugesera Stadium on Sunday.

The rallying call follows Rayon's goalless stalemate against Police on Wednesday.

With the draw against third-placed Police, the Blues remained in second position with 25 points, trailing leaders APR by three points. The latter face Gasogi United on Saturday.

"We must stay hungry and try to build winning consistency," Rutanga appealed to his teammates, noting that the league has become tougher this season.

"We need all the points against Heroes. We have to react quickly from the Police setback."

Martinez Espinosa's men were held off by a hard-battling Police side - and goalie Gahungu Habarurema in particular - despite noticeably dominating the possession in both halves.

"We are doing a (relatively) good job so far, but we are yet to hit our top form. We have dropped points in some avoidable circumstances, we can't let that happen against Heroes. It is a must-win for us," Rutanga further added.

However, while Rayon have a trip to lowly Heroes who are second from the bottom with just 8 points, Burundi-born tactician Francis Haringingo and his law enforcers outfit face a stern task against fourth-placed Mukura at Kigali Stadium.

It will be Haringingo’s first encounter with his former club Mukura since his controversial move to Police in July after two years with a team that he guided to the 2018 Peace Cup glory.

Ahead of the weekend action, with match-day 13, APR top the table with 28 points, Rayon and Police - tally at 24 points - are second and third, respectively, while Mukura complete top four with 21 points.