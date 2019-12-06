South Africa: What Should You Do If You're Depressed but Can't Afford Therapy?

6 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sam Beckbessinger

In the latest episode of Like a F-cking Grownup: The Podcast, we talk about the mental health crisis among young people all around the world, and what to do if you or someone you love is struggling with depression.

You might be surprised to know that the leading cause of disability worldwide isn't a communicable disease, heart disease or back pain: it's depression.

Depression is extremely common, in both rich countries and poor countries (no, it's not just a boujie rich person disease), with an estimated 322 million people worldwide living with it, and with low- and middle- income countries reporting the most dramatic increases over the past decade. Which means that one of the most urgent health crises faced by the world today is how to make mental health care more accessible, especially in under-resourced countries. For instance, Zimbabwe -- a country of 16 million people -- has only 10 working psychiatrists.

In South Africa, it's estimated that only one in four people suffering from a mental illness will receive some form of care. The barriers to access include long waiting times at clinics, a lack of trained mental health professionals, and the high cost of private support, not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.