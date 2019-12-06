South Africa: What Should You Do If You're Depressed but Can't Afford Therapy?

analysis

In the latest episode of Like a F-cking Grownup: The Podcast, we talk about the mental health crisis among young people all around the world, and what to do if you or someone you love is struggling with depression.

You might be surprised to know that the leading cause of disability worldwide isn't a communicable disease, heart disease or back pain: it's depression.

Depression is extremely common, in both rich countries and poor countries (no, it's not just a boujie rich person disease), with an estimated 322 million people worldwide living with it, and with low- and middle- income countries reporting the most dramatic increases over the past decade. Which means that one of the most urgent health crises faced by the world today is how to make mental health care more accessible, especially in under-resourced countries. For instance, Zimbabwe -- a country of 16 million people -- has only 10 working psychiatrists.

In South Africa, it's estimated that only one in four people suffering from a mental illness will receive some form of care. The barriers to access include long waiting times at clinics, a lack of trained mental health professionals, and the high cost of private support, not...