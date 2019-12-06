Kenya: Police Chopper Comes to the Rescue of Man Who Was Stranded on Rooftop

An amateur video is making rounds on social media showing a police helicopter rescuing a man who is stranded on the rooftop of a house in Joska.

The man seems to have climbed to the rooftop following floods that are being witnessed in the area due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

In the video, the helicopter is seen descending above a house marooned in flood waters.

It then stops mid-air to allow the man to get on board.

In the background, people are heard shouting as they praise the pilot for saving a life.

"Today Ndung'u has boarded a plane and he does not have a passport," a man is heard saying.

On Wednesday the meteorological department warned that the rains pounding several parts of the country will persist until the end of December.

The department asked Kenyans to be on the lookout for overflowing river banks and landslides.

Western Kenya, the Lake Basin, and Rift Valley were named as areas that will experience more rainfall.