Kenya: Police Chopper Comes to the Rescue of Man Who Was Stranded on Rooftop

5 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

An amateur video is making rounds on social media showing a police helicopter rescuing a man who is stranded on the rooftop of a house in Joska.

The man seems to have climbed to the rooftop following floods that are being witnessed in the area due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

In the video, the helicopter is seen descending above a house marooned in flood waters.

It then stops mid-air to allow the man to get on board.

In the background, people are heard shouting as they praise the pilot for saving a life.

"Today Ndung'u has boarded a plane and he does not have a passport," a man is heard saying.

On Wednesday the meteorological department warned that the rains pounding several parts of the country will persist until the end of December.

The department asked Kenyans to be on the lookout for overflowing river banks and landslides.

Western Kenya, the Lake Basin, and Rift Valley were named as areas that will experience more rainfall.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.