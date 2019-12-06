Kenya: Former Gor Mahia Striker Shares Photo of Himself 'Swimming in Cash'

5 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan footballer Tony Nyangor appears to be doing just fine in life.

So much so that he's elected to take a photo of himself 'swimming in cash', an image that has since found its way to social media.

The photo shows the player lying bare chest on a bed with the new Sh1000 banknotes scattered on his chest and on a white bedsheet.

"He seems to be doing just fine," one Facebook user commented.

"That's just 50k, not much," another one wrote.

Nyang'or, who goes by the nickname 'Balotieno', currently plies his trade for Mufulira Wanderers in the Zambian top flight league.

His fortunes off the pitch are in stark contrast to the situation on it.

Despite featuring as a striker, he is yet to score a goal this season in a form that mirrors his struggles at former sides Gor Mahia, Nakuru All-Stars, Bandari, Ushuru, and Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

