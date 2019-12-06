Kenya: Heartbreak for Ayub Timbe As His Club Suffers Relegation in China

Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe has suffered successive heartbreak on the pitch in a span of weeks after his club, Beijing Renhe FC, was relegated from the Chinese Super League.

Renhe finished last on the 16-team table after garnering 14 points from 30 matches and failing to win either of her last five matches.

"Season (is) done, lots of ups and downs. But what is done is done. Moved on and looking forward to a better new season," the Harambee Stars forward commented on his social media page.

The relegation pain comes amid injury struggles for Timbe who is considered the most skilfull player within the Kenya national football team.

The 27-year-old has missed more matches than he has actually played for club and country over the past two seasons owing to injury and suspension.

He played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite being half-fit but, was, again, stretchered off against Egypt in the opening match of Kenya's 2021 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Alexandria.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou Evergrande, managed by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro, won the Chinese league with Beijing Guoan finishing second.