Tanzanian Journalist Kabendera Seeks Response On Plea Bargain

5 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Rose Mirembe

Detained freelance journalist Erick Kabendera's defence counsel has appealed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to respond to his request to enter into a plea bargain to expedite his trial.

Last week, Mr Kabendera's lawyer, Jebra Kambole told the principal resident magistrate, Janeth Mtega of the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam that, no progress had been made since October this year when they wrote to the DPP and subsequently informed the court on the matter.

State attorney Ester Martin who said the investigation into Mr Kabendera's case is yet to be completed, acknowledged that about two months had passed since the journalist wrote to the DPP to initiate the plea bargain process.

Ms Martin was however quick to point out that the accused himself or his defence counsel should follow up the matter with the relevant officer processing the file so he can know the progress that has been made.

Having listened to both parties and observed that they had not reached any agreement on the matter, the magistrate adjourned the trial until December 18, 2019 for mention.

Mr Kabendera is facing charges of organised crime, failure to pay taxes and money laundering, all which he has denied.

