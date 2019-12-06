Tanzania: Schengen Visa Fees to Rise By 33% in 2020, Old Passports Still Acceptable

5 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Countries that make up the Schengen region in Europe are set to increase Visa fees with effect from February 1, 2020.

Speaking to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam, an official from the Dutch embassy said travelers in need of a Schengen Visa will have to pay higher visa fees, due to the Schengen visa code changes.

"The Schengen visa fees are set to increase by 33.3 per cent from Euros 60 to 80 (Sh150, 540 to Sh200, 000) when a new regulation comes into force in February," said the official in the visa section of the embassy.

As part of the changes, applicants will be allowed to apply for visas of up to six months in advance.

"However, travelers will still not be allowed to file an application later than three months before their intended entry to the Schengen, except for justified individual cases, in which the consulate or the central authorities may allow the lodging of applications later than 15 calendar days," said the official.

Passports of non-EU travelers entering the Schengen borders will no longer be stamped after 2022 because the new system will make passport stamps unnecessary because all exit and entry data will be registered.

Also Read

US warns gays on Tanzania travel

Rwanda discards use of Kinyarwanda in lower primary schools, embraces English

Africa's largest power dam stokes Nile River tensions

"The new scheme of the European Union called Entry/Exit System (EES) will register entry and exit data and refusal of entry data of third-country nationals crossing the external borders of the Member States and determining the conditions for access to the EES for law enforcement purposes."

In another development, Tanzanians holding the non-biometric East African passports can still apply for the Schengen Visa using the old passports.

Tanzania's case remains a unique one after several countries including neighboring Kenya decreeing that travelers will require the new East African Biometric Passport to apply for the Schengen Visa.

The 26 Schengen countries are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

Others are Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.