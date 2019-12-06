Nigeria: Shrinking Lake Chad Forced Many to Crime - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the effect of climate change on Lake Chad has created more economic challenges, with the shrinking lake rendering many jobless, and leaving them with little or no options for survival, except crime.

Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving Letter of Credence of the High Commissioner of Australia to Nigeria, Mrs Claire Ireland.

Buhari, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said climate change was "steadily" taking a toll on income of families as farm lands got narrowed with desert encroachments, while the vagaries of the weather posed greater risks for the future.

The president, who said the global attention on taming the effects of climate change was important, added that population had been on the increase in Nigeria, and lands for investment and farming had turned more competitive.

"Before now, 10 to 15 members of a family could own a land, but the desert encroachment and growth in population has created a situation where you can have 200 people struggling over a family land," he said.

Buhari said the country was preparing for more challenges from desert encroachment

Ireland said Australia had maintained consistent economic growth for 29 years, scoring a record of development indicators that many countries had not been able to attain.

She said the growth had been largely driven by investments and diversification in the mining sector, assuring that stronger partnerships would be explored for Nigeria's potentials in minerals, education and agriculture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Chad By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Buhari, who also received Letter of Credence of the Ambassador of Sweden, Carl Michael, said Nigeria remained grateful for the strong partnership it had enjoyed over the years.

The Swedish ambassador, who assured the president that he would work hard to deepen political and economic relations, there were many opportunities for cooperation, including trade and investments.

Receiving the Letter of Credence of the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Nigeria, Maxwell Ranga, Buhari said Nigeria had enjoyed long years of cooperation with Zimbabwe.

Ranga said Zimbabwe appreciated Nigeria's support during the country's struggle for independence.

Download Daily Trust News App