Malawi: Writer's Global Movement (Wgm) Introduced in the Country

Mzuzu — Writers Global Movement (WGM)-Malawi Chapter has been introduced in the country with the aim of bringing writers and their works from different countries and cultures to the view of the world.

In an interview with the WGM - Malawi Chapter, Country Representative, Joseph Loga said WGM is an international organization that was established in 2018 with an aim of promoting writers.

"WGM is aimed at addressing the gap between talent and passion and giving opportunities for brand recognition and empowering world writers by getting there works published in WGM's quarterly magazine so that their works can be appreciated at a global platform," he said

The Country Representative viewed that the coming of WGM to Malawi would help Malawian authors get a better platform to showcase their work especially young and upcoming writers.

"We are planning to have writers hangout early February 2020 where we will be visiting primary and secondary school students, educating them on how best they can use writing to inspire moral growth in their communities," Loga pointed out.

He said they are planning to have a special project for young and upcoming female writers as well as hosting a writing competition for both primary and secondary schools

"In most of our projects girls are going to be encouraged to take part because we do not want females or girls to be underrating themselves when it comes to writing," Loga observed.

Writers Global Movement was established by a number of Nigerian creative writers who came together with a common vision to unite, promote and educate global writers.

Currently, WGM has about 25 chapters across the globe.