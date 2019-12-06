Tanzania: Aussems Scoffs At Simba Leaders L Tags Some of Them

FEW days after being booted by Simba SC, Belgian coach Patrick Aussems has come public for the first time, condemning some club's board members as liars and uneducated.

Aussems, who guided Simba to clinch the 2018/19 Mainland Premier League title, was sacked by the club early last Saturday after weeks of speculations on his future at the club.

The decision to sack Aussems was reached after what the club claimed that he failed to reach the target set, which included reaching the group stage of 2019/2020 CAF champions League.

"Despite efforts of the club's Board of Directors to provide all necessary support to the technical bench to build a strong, competitive and highly disciplined team for both local and international competitions, the coach failed to live up to our expectations," the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza said in a statement.

Regardless, Aussems had a successful one- year at the club after guiding the team to the quarterfinals of CAF champions League in 2018/2019, as well as winning the Mainland Premier League title.

Under his reign, Simba have played 91 competitive matches, winning 61, 13 defeats and 17 draws. And, few hours before leaving the country the tactician issued strong words through his Twitter account page.

He wrote; "Thanks to the fans, to the players for the support! I wish you all the best! But to grow, Simba must absolutely get rid of the liars and uneducated people of the board. Now is time for me to enjoy what is the most important in life: family and sincere people. Bye Tanzania!" the 54-year old tweeted.

However, Aussems did not name the board members, who he labeled as liars and uneducated.

Simba SC Company Limited Board of Directors is under the Chairmanship of Mohamed Dewji alias 'MO' and his Vice Salim Abdallah alias 'Try Again'.

Other members of the board are Mwina Kaduguda who is also the club's Acting Chairman, Dr. Zawadi Kadunda, Seleman Harub, Asha Baraka and Hussein Kitta.

Others are Musley Al- Ruwey and Mlamu Nghambi However, in another post on his Twitter page, Aussems thanked his former staff, players and MO Dewji, for bringing a professional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the club.

After terminating Aussems' contract, Simba's Board of Directors appointed the Assistant coach Dennis Kitambi as the interim caretaker coach, while the club is looking for the best person to fill the post.

However, developing stories are now linking up former skipper, legend and holding midfielder Selemani Matola with a permanent assistant coaching role at the Msimbazi Street club.

Matola has already been released by Mainland Premier League side Polisi Tanzania, to clear his way back to Simba.

Reports had its that Matola, who is also Assistant Coach of the national team, Taifa Stars and Mainland's Kilimanjaro Stars is expected to be unveiled by Simba any time.

Simba are currently aiming at defending their premier league title as well as winning the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title, so as they can win another chance to represent the country in the next season continental tournaments.

The defending champions are at the top of the log on 25 points from ten matches.

The league is currently on hold to pave way for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which kicks off this weekend in Uganda.