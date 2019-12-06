Nigerians Are Ultimate Beneficiaries of Early Budget Passage - APC

5 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday described the early passage of the 2020 Budget by the National Assembly as a development that is sure to return Nigeria to the normal January to December budget cycle.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu, commended both chambers of the National Assembly "for putting national interest before any other interest - a clean departure from the 8th National Assembly which used filibustering, political manipulation and other devious practices in their failed attempt to sabotage the APC government."

The party said: "This is another solid milestone by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

"We also commend President Buhari for showing leadership in the prompt submission of the 2020 budget proposals and his clear directive to heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to suspend international travels to defend their respective budgets and provide the required cooperation to the National Assembly in order to ensure timely passage of the 2020 budget.

"Nigerians will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the early budget passage as it will guarantee full implementation of many of the economic, infrastructural, social investments and other developmental programmes contained in the budget and which will directly and positively impact on the people.

"Again, the early budget passage will allow for proper and better planning for both the government and the private sector. The entire financial architecture of our country would benefit from this. This includes project financing, contract execution timeline, project implementation, and performance monitoring. It will make public procurement predictable, business climate stable, and give confidence to investors.

"The party urges the executive and legislature to take full advantage of this new dawn of cordial relations. This will ultimately translate to better governance for the benefit of Nigerians."

