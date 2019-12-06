Angola: João Lourenço Receives Message From Equatorial Guinea Counterpart

5 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, received last Wednesday, in Luanda, a message from his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, which deals with the strengthening of friendship and cooperation relations between the two states.

The message bearer was the Equatorial Guinea minister for Co-operation and Foreign Affairs, Simeon Esono Angue, as special envoy of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

Simeon Angue is in Luanda also to attend the African Union Ministerial Peace and Security Council (PSC) that happens from 4 to 6 of this month.

Angola and Equatorial Guinea cooperate in agriculture, oil, minerals, defence, fishers, education, air transport, security and internal organization.

Both countries are members of the Economic Community of Central Africa States (ECCAS), Guinea Gulf Commission (GGC), Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), African union (AU) and United Nations Organization (UNO).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

