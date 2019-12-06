Nigeria: Experts to X-Ray Nigeria's Economic, Equity Outlook At Invest 2020 Summit

6 December 2019
Investdata Consulting Ltd will on Saturday, December 7, 2019, hold its yearly edition of its summit where investors and analysts will review this year's equity market and the dynamics and trading opportunities in the equity market and Nigerian economy in 2020 and beyond.

At the summit, which will cost N25, 000 each, participants will learn from some of the best professionals in the market; and share trading ideas and investment opportunity/strategies.

In a statement, Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer, InvestData Consulting Ltd, described Invest 2020 Summit as a practical session, "where investors and traders are exposed to opportunities and trade ideas to rebuild their portfolios after the prolonged down market. New entrants will also be able take advantage of the expected mark-up to grow their capital and income. At the seminar, participants will also learn about stocks with high upside potentials as they position early ahead of the major earnings season in Nigerian stock market."

He assured that participants will leave this year's edition of the annual traders & investors' summit with 10 golden stocks for 2020 investment with profit target of 40 percent and more in 150 days.

