Africa: Climate Crisis Tears Through Southern Africa With At Least Nine Million Facing Acute Food Insecurity

Critical humanitarian aid is needed to rescue plunging food security and save the lives of millions of climate-shocked people across southern Africa. This warning comes from several United Nations agencies, relief organisations and independent experts.

"Countries within the region have experienced failed agricultural seasons back to back. They've not had adequate time to recover from one season before another shock sets in. In some countries, national grain supplies are depleted, and governments and their development partners are looking to external sources to supplement the deficits," Oxfam regional director Nellie Nyang'wa told Our Burning Planet. "They need help urgently. The scale of the drought devastation across southern Africa is staggering."

The nine countries battered by severest levels of food insecurity are Angola, eSwatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA. In a joint call, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), UN Children's Fund (Unicef) as well as the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) cite even more disturbing numbers.

"More than 11-million people are now experiencing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity" due to the "deepening drought and climate crisis", the three organisations declared.

"Severe" or...