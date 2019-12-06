Nigeria: 10 'Land Grabbers' Arrested for Allegedly Unleashing Terror On Ogun Community

6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The Police in Ogun State have arrested ten suspected land grabbers for allegedly unleashing terror on residents Ewujomo village in Ogijo Area, Sagamu LGA of the state.

The suspects are; Ismaila Lawal, Tope Oniyide, Sodiq Lawal, Ahmed Olaringbe, Gafar Kafo, Ismaila Haruna, Okanlawon Olabinjo, Kamoru Arulogun, Suleman Oresesun and Kazeem Oresesun.

They were reportedly arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ogijo Division that the hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons had invaded the village, a development which made residents scamper for safety.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement on Thursday, said the DPO Ogijo Division, Suleiman Baba Muhammed mobilized his men and moved to the scene.

According to him, the hoodlums upon sighting the policemen, started shooting sporadically but were overpowered by the police, who apprehended ten members of the syndicate.

He said items recovered from the arrested suspects include, two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one expended Brownie pistol ammunition, charm and three motorcycles.

He added that the Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
