Nigeria to Export Rice in 2 Years - Govt

6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, says with the phenomenal increase in rice production and processing in the country, Nigeria will be exporting the commodity in the next two years.

The minister stated this on Thursday in Kura, Kano State, during an assessment tour of the impact of the border drill on the entire rice production value chain.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Nanono and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, led stakeholders and a team of journalists on inspection of cluster of cottage rice mills in Kura.

The team also visited four integrated rice mills in the state which are Al-Hamsad Rice, Kura Brothers Rice Mill, Tiamin Rice Ltd and Umza International Farms.

"The way and manner we are going in the production of rice, in the next two years, we will start exporting rice outside the country.

"For those that are worried about the partial close of our borders, we are not doing this to hurt the people but to protect the future of the country, provide jobs and food sufficiency.

"Government will continue to give support to rice farmers to achieve this goal," he said. (NAN)

