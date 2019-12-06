Tanzanians Reminded of Voluntary Tax Compliance

THE government has asked all Tanzanians in the country to be pay tax to facilitate industrialisation.

The call was made by Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Dotto James who stressed the need for voluntary tax compliance to get enough funds that would boost the provision of social services in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by a senior official from the ministry, Mr Pius Mponzi, the PS said there was an inextricable link between taxpaying, industrialisation and agriculture, adding that agriculture provided impetus to industrialisation in the country.

"About 75per cent of Tanzanians are engaged in agriculture and the sector contributes nearly onethird of the country's GDP with the potential to improve people's livelihoods," he said.

The PS, who doubles as paymaster general, was speaking at the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP)'s 12th convocation held at IRDP Dodoma Campus with the theme: "Mainstreaming Taxpaying Consciousness and Agriculture in Tanzania's Industrialisation Agenda."

"Paying tax is an issue that lies in the heart of fiscal contract between the state and its citizens in the course of acquiring desired socioeconomic development and to have citizens who have the willingness to pay tax requires the government and its machinery as well as development stakeholders to collaborate in relevant and informative awareness creation campaigns on the contribution of tax to development," said the PS.

IRDP Rector, Prof Hozen Kaaya, said his institute was growing and it was 40 years old since its establishment in 1979 and that it had so far produced at least 25,000 graduates.

"It is an undeniable fact that IRDP graduates have continued performing well in development planning wherever they are employed in the formal and informal sectors, both public and private," he said.

The convocation also involved the recognition and congratulation of IRDP students who had performed well in their studies and featured well in IRDP extra curricula undertakings.