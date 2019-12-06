Tanzania: Govt Supportive of Efforts to End Violence Against Women, Children

THE government has pledged to support civil society organisations (CSOs) in the implementation of the National Plan of Action to End Violence against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC).

The NPA-VAWC is a five-year national plan whose implementation started in 2017 and runs through 2022.

It was developed by consolidating eight different action plans that address violence against women and children.

This was said yesterday by Social Development Officer from the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mwajina Lipinga during the opening of an annual reflection meeting on the implementation of the NPA-VAWC organised by Women in Law and Development Africa (WiLDAF).

The two-day meeting is the continuation of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence launched by Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu in Dodoma recently.

She said when the government was preparing the NPAVAWC all non-state actors were involved, so its implementation needed joint efforts for both parties to attain intended goals by 2022 of reducing gender-based violence by 50 per cent.

She also congratulated WiLDAF management on the coordination of 63 CSOs on the implementation of the NPA-VAWC, saying it encouraged the government that it was not alone in the fight against gender-based violence.

"We, the government and CSOs, are here for the assessment of the implementation of the NPA-VAWC and exchange ideas on how to do it better.

We must know what we have achieved so far and the challenges facing the implementation so that we may get solutions to end gender-based violence against women and children," she said.

For her part, WiLDAF Director Anna Kulaya said the NPA-VAWC was a result of CSOs' efforts to convince the government to put in place the plan after an increase in gender based violence cases all over the country.