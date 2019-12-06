Tanzania: Simba, Yanga and Azam Get Minnows in Asfc

GIANTS Simba, Young Africans and Azam FC have been paired with minnows in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) in the best 64 round.

Following the ASFC draw conducted in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Simba have been drawn against AFC Arusha, while their rivals Yanga will face Iringa United.

The matches will be played from December 20 - 22nd this year. Both Simba and Yanga will kick off their search for the next season's CAF Confederation Cup ticket at home -Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Defending champions Azam, who represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup this season before being eliminated by Zimbabwe's Triangle United will kick off their title defence campaign against African Lyon at their Azam Complex.

Simba, Yanga and Azam are favorites against the opponents and are expected to have an easy ride.

However, the three sides must take precaution as their opponents will certainly be eager to surprise them and stage upsets of the tournament.

In the draw, Mtibwa FC will face Rhino Rangers, Coastal Union will play against their traditional rivals Africans Sports in what will be a revival of Tanga derby, Namungo FC will host Green Warriors and JKT Tanzania will welcome Boma FC from Mbeya.

Last edition's finalist Lipuli FC will host Dar City; Kagera Sugar vs Rufiji United, Tanzania Prisons vs Mlale FC, Njombe Mji vs Sahare All Stars, Pan African vs Geita Gold, Gwambina FC vs Mbeya Kwanza, Panama vs Area C United and Majimaji FC will host Pamba FC in Songea.

Other matches will see Mbao FC playing against Stand United, Nyamongo FC against their compatriot Biashara United, Mawenzi FC against Mtwivila City, Talinega FC against Friends Rangers, Ihefu FC against Kasulu FC, Toto Africans against GIPCO FC, Mighty Elephants against Mashujaa FC and Jeshi Warriors will battle it against Dodoma FC.

Speaking after the draw, Simba representative Hamis Kisiwa said that his team will not underestimate any opponent, saying they respect all teams listed in the tournament.