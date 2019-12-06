Kenya: Double Delight for Lionesses in Dubai 7s

5 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Lionesses started their Dubai 7s invitational tournament on a high picking back to back victories on the opening day on Thursday with victories over Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix and the France 7s development side.

Janet Okello stole the show in both ties, playing a crucial role as the team set itself up for a possible qualification to the Main Cup quarters on Friday.

The ladies kicked off the day with an emphatic 33-7 win over Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix as five of Felix Oloo's charges went over the whitewash.

Celestine Masinde, Janet Okello, Christabel Lindo, Sinaida Aura and Sheila Chajira all crossed over the try line with Nakuru's sensation Grace Akulu converting four of the five tries.

The ladies' defense was against Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix was broken and the Asian side exploited the weakness going over for their solitary try in the encounter.

Five hours later, the Lionesses took to the pitch against what proved to be a stubborn France 7s Development side but as Captain Philadelphia Olando had said, their goal was not just to participate but rather to win each match.

Though they conceded one try in this second match, Janet Okello's brace sealed their win with Grace Akulu adding the extras for a 14-7 full time score.

On Friday, the ladies take on Belsevens at 12:20pm EAT followed by Aruka Queen Kumagaya at 2:20pm in their final group match.

-Courtesy KRU

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
External Relations
East Africa
Sport
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.