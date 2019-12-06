Kenya: Double Delight for Lionesses in Dubai 7s

Nairobi — The Kenya Lionesses started their Dubai 7s invitational tournament on a high picking back to back victories on the opening day on Thursday with victories over Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix and the France 7s development side.

Janet Okello stole the show in both ties, playing a crucial role as the team set itself up for a possible qualification to the Main Cup quarters on Friday.

The ladies kicked off the day with an emphatic 33-7 win over Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix as five of Felix Oloo's charges went over the whitewash.

Celestine Masinde, Janet Okello, Christabel Lindo, Sinaida Aura and Sheila Chajira all crossed over the try line with Nakuru's sensation Grace Akulu converting four of the five tries.

The ladies' defense was against Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix was broken and the Asian side exploited the weakness going over for their solitary try in the encounter.

Five hours later, the Lionesses took to the pitch against what proved to be a stubborn France 7s Development side but as Captain Philadelphia Olando had said, their goal was not just to participate but rather to win each match.

Though they conceded one try in this second match, Janet Okello's brace sealed their win with Grace Akulu adding the extras for a 14-7 full time score.

On Friday, the ladies take on Belsevens at 12:20pm EAT followed by Aruka Queen Kumagaya at 2:20pm in their final group match.

-Courtesy KRU