Kenya: BetLion Launches Virtual Football League Gaming

Nairobi — BetLion, home of Africa's biggest jackpot worth Sh350 million, has launched virtual football gaming product dubbed the BetLion V-League.

According to BetLion Kenya Managing Director Spencer Okach, the BetLion V-League runs for continuous seasons with 20 virtual teams taking part.

The teams reflect real-team and realplayer performance parameters, with each game shown in a highlight mode consisting of halves that last 90 seconds each.

"With its use of real team names, and realistic representation of actual popular leagues, combined with its huge variety of betting options such as; draw no bet, double chance, total match goals as well as additional outright markets, we are confident that the product will be a joy for our customers," Okach said.

He added: "This represents a genuine milestone in the provision of online Virtual Football. No other Virtual Sports solution can claim such breadth of coverage or faithful interpretation of the real-life leagues. Customers will get to enjoy all these with zero cost to their data."