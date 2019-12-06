South Africa: Large Quantity of Dagga Seized and Hijacked Vehicle Recovered in Brackenfell

press release

Ongoing efforts to stop the illegal drug trade in the Province continue to produce good results.

Members of Brackenfell SAPS were conducting routine patrols at Viben Avenue in Brackenfell on Wednesday, 04 December 2019, at about 20:40 when they spotted a big truck and three suspicious vehicles, two Suzukis and an Avanza, parked in a cul de sac.

The boot of one vehicle was open and bags were being loaded into it. When the unknown men saw the police vehicle they ran in all directions and one vehicle sped away. Three suspects were arrested on the scene by the members.

Further investigations revealed the bags contained dagga. Members confiscated a total of 52 bags of dagga with an estimated weight of 640 kilograms.

Two vehicles that had been abandoned on the scene were also seized, and one of the vehicles was discovered to have been reported stolen during a hijacking earlier this month in Khayelitsha. The dagga and vehicles were handed in as exhibits.

The three suspects aged 26, 29 and 32 are expected to make a court appearance in the Kuilsrivier Magistrate's Court on Friday 06 December 2019 on charges of dealing in drugs and for possession of a hijacked vehicle.

In an unrelated incident, a joint crime operation between the members attached to Muizenberg SAPS and other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of two suspects who were involved in an attempted rape and attempted house robbery incident that occurred in Lakeside, Muizenberg on Tuesday 03 December 2019. It is alleged that on the day at about 1:45, a white vehicle occupied by three men approached a residence in Devon Road in Lakeside. One suspect proceeded to gain entry into the premises and he sexually assaulted a female aged 68. The elderly woman fought back which prevented anything from being taken from the residence.

The members were alerted by the local neighbourhood watch. Upon conducting further investigation, two suspects aged 28 and 30 were arrested in Lakeside and the vehicle was also recovered. An investigation to apprehend a third suspect is currently underway. Both suspects appeared today in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on mentioned charges.