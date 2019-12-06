South Africa: Woman Who Lost Arm in Gruesome Attack, Allegedly By Her Husband, Will Never Live Normal Life Again - Doctor

5 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Acting KwaZulu-Natal premier Ravi Pillay has visited a 35-year-old woman from uMkhuze who lost her arm after she was brutally attacked, allegedly by her husband. She also has a cracked skull.

The gruesome incident occurred on Tuesday in full view of the victim's two-year-old child.

She was immediately airlifted to St Augustine's Hospital, where she is undergoing a number of surgical procedures, including one to reattach her arms.

A plastic and reconstructive surgeon described the severe nature of her injuries to media.

"What has happened to her is that she has lost the arm from the left, she has got multiple cuts on the arms and eight wounds on the hand ... her life will never be the same," said the surgeon.

He added that as a teacher, she "needs a hand and one of her hands has lost function, but we will try to restore function to that hand. It will take multiple surgeries."

The attack occurred during 16 days of activism as the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide continues to haunt women and children in South Africa.

Pillay visited the woman in hospital on Thursday and called the case "one of the most gruesome" to emerge in the province since the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign.

"We are grateful that she is alive; she is in good hands and I want to thank the medical team for excellent work in saving the one hand.

"It does not take away the horror of the crime - another case of brutal violence against women we have to condemn unreservedly," Pillay said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.