South Africa: Western Cape Police Seize Over 600kg of Dagga, Three Suspects Arrested

Police in the Western Cape seized over 600kg of cannabis on Wednesday evening after spotting a number of suspects loading big black bags from a truck into three vehicles.

According to police, members of the Brackenfell police station were conducting routine patrols when they stumbled on three mysterious vehicles and a truck parked in a cul de sac in Viben Avenue.

"The boot of one vehicle was open and bags were being loaded into it," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

"When the unknown men saw the police vehicle, they ran in all directions and one vehicle sped away. Three suspects were arrested on the scene by the members."

Van Wyk added that further investigations revealed that the bags contained cannabis. A total of 52 bags of cannabis with an estimated weight of 640kg were confiscated.

"Two vehicles that had been abandoned on the scene were also seized, and one of the vehicles was discovered to have been reported stolen during a hijacking earlier this month in Khayelitsha."

The three suspects, aged 26, 29 and 32, are expected to appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of dealing in drugs and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Sexually assaulted Muizenberg resident fights back

In an unrelated incident, police in Muizenberg arrested two suspects on Tuesday, who were allegedly involved in an attempted house robbery and an attempted rape.

"It is alleged that on the day at about 13:45, a white vehicle occupied by three men approached a residence in Devon Road in Lakeside," Van Wyk said.

"One suspect proceeded to gain entry into the premises and he sexually assaulted a female aged 68. The elderly woman fought back, which prevented anything from being taken from the residence."

Police were alerted by the local neighbourhood watch and arrested a 28- and a 30-year-old suspect. Both men appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court, where the matter was postponed.

An investigation to apprehend a third suspect is under way, Van Wyk said.

Source: News24