Kenya: Nairobi Water Close in on East Africa Title

5 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Nairobi Water Queens are on course to retain their East and Central Africa Handball Club Championships title after registering two wins against hosts Winner and Rwanda University at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The side coached by Jack Ochieng humiliated Winners 43-13 on Tuesday before they extended their good run with a 38-26 win against the students on Wednesday.

Thursday was a rest day for the defending champions who will face Rwanda University in the final on Saturday.

Brenda Ariviza (12), Melvi Akinyi (6) and Brenda Musambai (6) top scored for the visitors while Jiella Akongo (7) Liliane Achola Donatha (6) and Donatha Uwiduhaye (3) emerged top scorers for the losers in the clash against Rwanda University.

Ahead of the final, Nairobi Water manager Caroline Kusa said her charges are keen on brining the trophy home.

"Rwanda University is a good opponent. However, we will go all the way to ensure we win and retain the title," said Kusa who decried the low turnout. "Only three women teams are competing in the event and the men's category is not promising either. I hope going forward the event will attract more teams as has been the case in previous championships."

