Kenya: Young Survives Spider Scare to Lead Kenya Open

5 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

England's Liz Young topped the leader board at least for the players who played in the morning thanks to an impressive four under par 68 in the first round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge's Baobab course in Kilifi County on Thursday.

Young, who started at the back nine at 7.30am with partner Emile Alonso of France, dropped a shot at the 166-yard par three-eighth after picking up birdies on the fourth and seventh, but managed to return an impressive back nine, which included birdies on the 11th, 15th and 17th for a one shot lead from Germany's Esther Henseleit.

But what a start of the day it was for Young, who overcame an early morning terrifying scare by huntsman spider in her bathroom, to hit some solid shots on the course in what was describbed as a thrilling start of the tournament.

"At 5.30am this morning, I walked into the bathroom and there was the biggest huntsman spider in the shower, terrifying me. My roommate was still asleep so I had to be quiet. She has informed me that it's gone, but I really hope it's gone down the drain and not into the bedroom.

I, however, played really solid. I've just played in Spain and I felt I played well there, but just made a few stupid mistakes. It was a top 20 finish, so I was happy. I've brought my game to Kenya and a few putts went in this morning," said Young.

Henseleit played a neat front nine that included two birdies over the fourth and ninth. She, however, dropped a shot at the par three-12th, but finished strongly with two successive birdies on the 17th and 18th for three under par 69.

"I played really solid. I had an interesting start but my last 14 holes were really good. I holed some putts and missed some, but overall, it was a really good day. It can be calmer in the morning and windier in the afternoon. You knew you had to make a good score" said Hanseleit.

American Cheyenne Woods led a group of four players on two under par, after making three birdies and only one bogey at the sixth hole.

Half of the field which teed off in the afternoon was still battling it out with the wind having picked up after 2pm which made a number of players dropping shots.

