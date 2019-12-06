Kenya: More Teams Arrive for Mombasa Open

5 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Four more countries have arrived in the country ahead of the seventh Edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship set for this weekend at the Aga Khan Academy.

Philippines, South Korea, Nepal and Japan jetted in at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Thursday and competitors expressed optimistic they will give home team players tough moments.

"We've come here to win medals and therefore we'll not allow Kenyans to retain their overall title," said a competitor from Philippines.

Some of the players from Korea, Nepal and Japan were of the opinion that Jasiri are favourites to retain the title.

"We're going to give Kenyans stiff challenge and they won't have an easy task," said a South Korean participant.

World Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation technical director, Leo Carumba said he was sure this year's Mombasa Open will be the best because all competitors are confident of winning medals.

"I'm confident this championship will be the best and most competitive. I hope those responsible to officiate at the championship will be fair in their decision so we complete the event successfully," he said.

Carumba said more countries are expected to arrive on Friday and Saturday morning.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation chairman, Clarence Mwakio, who received the teams, sent an urgent appeal to the Sports Ministry for financial assistance.

"Without the ministry sponsoring the event, we may face an embarrassing situation," said Mwakio, who also requested parastatals, private firms and well-wishers to come forward and help.

Democratic Republic of Congo and Thailand were the first teams to arrive on Wednesday.

