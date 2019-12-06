Kenya: Brave Kenya Sevens Fall to South Africa

5 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

It was a tense exchange of leads as Kenya Sevens lost to South Africa 17-12 in their opening Pool “D” duel at Dubai Sevens at Sevens Stadium on Thursday.

A charging skipper Andrew Amonde lost the ball in the ruck after a tackle before South Africa cashed on it for a splendid build up that saw Ryan Oosthuizen make the try. They failed to convert but led 5-0.

Individual brilliance from the burly Alvin Otieno saw him crush through tackles with smashing hand-off on the left to score behind the posts. Daniel Taabu added the extras as the exciting Shujaa took a 7-5 lead.

Then a lovely chip from Taabu mid-deep to the left saw Vincent Onyala pace to pick the ball on the line before landing a pulsating try, but Taabu failed with the kick as Kenya took a 12-5 lead at the break.

The second half proved a thriller but it’s South Africa who took advantage of Kenya’s mistakes with Rosko Specman and Seabelo Senatla landing to give Blitzeboke the hard-earned victory.

England had earlier on beaten Spain 36-7 in the other Pool “D” outing.

Kenya Sevens will now meet England in their second match at 12:26pm, before facing Spain at 6.32pm in their last Pool matches on Friday.

They must win all the matches if they hope to make the main Cup quarters.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.