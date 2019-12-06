South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for the Alleged Murder of Sebongile Nkanyane

5 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 26-year-old suspect was on Thursday 05 December 2019 at about 21h30, arrested in connection with the murder of Sebongile Nkanyane whose body was found in a yard at Vaalwater 2, Sekgosese in the early hours of Tuesday 03 December 2019.

Members of the Mankweng Tracing Team and Sekgosese detectives conducted an intelligence driven operation and operationalized the information received that led them to a house at Thakgalane village in Sekgosese policing area. The suspect was then apprehended in the home of one of the extended relatives.

The murder of Sebongile Nkanyane sparked violence in the area which resulted in the torching of four houses. The suspects for these arson cases are still being sought.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has once more commended the Team of investigators for arresting the suspect two days after the brutal murder. General Ledwaba continued to thank community members for providing valuable information that enabled the police to apprehend the suspect. He however condemned the actions of some of the community members for taking the law into their own hands and urged them to work with the police to stamp out criminality in the area.

The suspect will appear in the Tiyani (Hlanganani) magistrate court on Monday 09 December 2019, facing a charge of murder.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

