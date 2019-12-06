South Africa: Police Warrant Officer Commended for Singlehandedly Foiling Armed Robbery in Progress

press release

A police Warrant Officer stationed at Majosi Satellite police Station in Giyani Cluster, on Thursday 05 December 2019 at about 12h40 singlehandedly foiled an armed robbery in progress at Majosi Village under Hlanganani policing area.

A group of the local Stokvel members were in a house busy sharing the money they saved for the entire year when about four suspects suddenly broke the window, entered the house and pointed them with firearms.

One of the Stokvel members somehow managed to send a message to a person who was at that moment at the Satellite police station which is situated in the same village. This person informed the said Warrant Officer and both rushed to the scene. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police member on their arrival at the scene and he shot back, instantly killing one of the robbers. A pistol was allegedly recovered from him.

With the bank notes flying and scattering around the scene, one of the suspects was apparently shot and injured during the process and was hastily carried away by the other suspects who loaded him into a vehicle which sped off.

The police member was not injured.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended this brave member for singlehandedly taking on the armed robbers who were robbing Stokvel members.

General Ledwaba continued to warn community members, especially those who are involved in Stokvel activities, to desist from the tendency of withdrawing large sums of money and then sharing it amongst themselves at home. The banks should instead be used to make transactions where these monies could be transferred into individual accounts.

Cases of house robbery and an inquest have been opened and police investigations are continuing.

The hunt for the remaining suspects is continuing and anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 0860010111.