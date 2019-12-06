Nigeria: South West PDP Accuses Presidency of Plot to Upturn Makinde's Victory

6 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the South-west has raised an alarm over what it called a plot by the presidency to upturn the victory and mandate of Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting the party in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

According to the party: "We wish to reemphasise and place firmly in public view that the PDP roundly defeated the APC in Oyo State during the last governorship election, winning in twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five."

"The only judgement that can remain consistent with the electoral desires of the People of that state is that which confirms the victory of the PDP in that election.

"Adelabu and APC's direct evidence at the State Election Petition Tribunal, even in acceded to, cannot harm or injure the outcome of the election," PDP said.

The party also called on the National Assembly to review the electoral bill, in order to address irregularities in the nation's electoral process.

It noted that the electoral bill must be signed in order for election results to be transmitted electronically.

The party alleged that security agencies were used in untoward manners to compromise election results in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as witnessed during the last elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

"We demand an urgent revisit of the electoral bill by the National Assembly, particularly the bill passed by the 8th Assembly and curiously vetoed by the President. This bill represents an immediate panacea to the crisis and debacle elections have since become in our nation.

"It is a shame that the legacy of respect for the electoral desires of the people the PDP bequeathed to President Buhari has been destroyed to the extent that Nigerian elections no longer command respect in the comity of nations nor generate legitimacy at home." the party stated.

The PDP condemned the gruesome murder of the its women leader, Mrs Salome Acheju, in Kogi State.

It demanded that justice be served in the case, adding that "only such firm action will prevent the state from becoming a labyrinth of violence in the nation."

In attendance at the meeting were the Vice Chairman of the party, North West, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure; National Vice Chairman, South West, Dr Eddy Olafeso; a chieftain of the party , Dr Doyin Okupe and former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Others include Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Government, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Deputy National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; Hon. Ladi Adebutu and Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele among others.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.