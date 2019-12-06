Nigeria: South West PDP Accuses Presidency of Plot to Upturn Makinde's Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the South-west has raised an alarm over what it called a plot by the presidency to upturn the victory and mandate of Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting the party in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

According to the party: "We wish to reemphasise and place firmly in public view that the PDP roundly defeated the APC in Oyo State during the last governorship election, winning in twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five."

"The only judgement that can remain consistent with the electoral desires of the People of that state is that which confirms the victory of the PDP in that election.

"Adelabu and APC's direct evidence at the State Election Petition Tribunal, even in acceded to, cannot harm or injure the outcome of the election," PDP said.

The party also called on the National Assembly to review the electoral bill, in order to address irregularities in the nation's electoral process.

It noted that the electoral bill must be signed in order for election results to be transmitted electronically.

The party alleged that security agencies were used in untoward manners to compromise election results in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as witnessed during the last elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

"We demand an urgent revisit of the electoral bill by the National Assembly, particularly the bill passed by the 8th Assembly and curiously vetoed by the President. This bill represents an immediate panacea to the crisis and debacle elections have since become in our nation.

"It is a shame that the legacy of respect for the electoral desires of the people the PDP bequeathed to President Buhari has been destroyed to the extent that Nigerian elections no longer command respect in the comity of nations nor generate legitimacy at home." the party stated.

The PDP condemned the gruesome murder of the its women leader, Mrs Salome Acheju, in Kogi State.

It demanded that justice be served in the case, adding that "only such firm action will prevent the state from becoming a labyrinth of violence in the nation."

In attendance at the meeting were the Vice Chairman of the party, North West, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure; National Vice Chairman, South West, Dr Eddy Olafeso; a chieftain of the party , Dr Doyin Okupe and former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Others include Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Government, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Deputy National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; Hon. Ladi Adebutu and Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele among others.