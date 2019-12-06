Nigeria: NAHCON - Muhammad Congratulates Hassan

The Acting Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad has congratulated the newly nominated board members of the Commission whose names were sent to the senate for confirmation by the President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday. This followed expiration of the present board's tenure in office on May 24th 2019 after which the presidency approved an extension pending constitution of a new board.

In his address to NAHCON management staff, the Acting Chairman urged all heads of Departments to prepare their hand-over notes and make the necessary preparations for the smooth transition from the present board to the fourth NAHCON board. He urged every member of staff to give the new board members all the assistance they need to succeed. He prayed the Almighty to guide them, bless their entry into the Commission and to bless them with best lieutenants that will assist them in the discharge of their duties. In his opinion, the newly nominated board is made up of seasoned Hajj professionals who will perform excellently due to their experience and competence. He believes Allah has made the best choice that will be better for everyone and the Commission as well.

In his response, Dr Ibrahim Tanko, Head Inspectorate and Compliance, congratulated Muhammad for a successful and impressive tenure as Chairman. "It is his believe that Barrister Mukhtar will witness goodness in his endeavours because whoever does well will be blessed with greater achievements. He prayed Allah to protect him and bless him wherever he goes.

Also, NAHCON Assistant Director, Special Duties, Bashir Jazuli reminded participants at the meeting that the Chairman had always encouraged everyone to obey their leaders and work to succeed as individuals and as a team. He called on all to take whatever has come in good faith and gear up towards receiving the new board members with initiatives that will make the Commission better.

The new NAHCON helmsman

Barrister Zikrullah Kunle Hassan who was born on 26, June, 1961, hails from the Osun State. He holds a BSc degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos, LLB from the Lagos State University and BL from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

Ustaz Hassan was Chairman/Amir Hajj of Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (2010-2018); Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor on Religious Affairs Affairs, (2010-2018); Principal Counsel, Olakunle Hassan & Associates (2006-2010) and Chief Executive, Tafsan Tours &Travels, (Official Hajj & Umrah Operator of Nasirullahi Fathi Society of Nigeria- NASFAT)

He is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of FAJR Centre ( A standardized Centre for Memorization and Teaching of Islam & Arabic ) from 2019 till date and was Chairman, Forum of State Chairmen and Secretaries of Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Agency between 2014 and 2017 and currently the Director of Dawah (Islamic Propagation) of The Companion ( An Association of Muslim Men in Business and the Professions since 2004.

The NAHCON Chairman Designate was Amir, Muslim Student Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos Area Unit 1984- 1986; National President, MSSN 1986-1988; Secretary, Africa Secretariat of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) 1986-1990; Member of the Committee of Ulama of Lagos State Pilgrim Welfare Board Hajj Exercise, 2000-2002; Amir, The Companion, Lagos District 2004-2006 and Executive Secretary, NASFAT 2004-2006.

A member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ustaz Hassan who is happily married with children has attended several conferences and seminars on Hajj in London and Malaysia and has won several awards from NAHCON for the Osun State Pilgrims Welfare Board.