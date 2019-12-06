South Africa: Six Terms of Life Imprisonment for Child Rapist

press release

"The pleasure we experience when the law take its course is indescribable. We welcome the sentence handed down to the accused who abused the trust of children for his own vile reasons. It is sad when the people trusted the most by our children turn out to be monsters. This sentence is especially welcomed as we observe the 16 Days of Activism," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

This convicted rapist has been sentenced to six terms of life imprisonment for rape; five years for possession of unlicensed firearms and his name has been registered in the National Register for Sexual Offenders. This comes after the Scottburg Regional Court heard how the 45-year-old sexually violated six young girls aged between six and 13 at KwaMgayi Reserve in Sawoti in 2017. The accused would call the innocent victims to his house, rape and threaten to kill them if they informed anyone of the rapes. Sometimes he would pay the victims R2 for their silence.

His secret was revealed by one victim during an argument with another victim. An older relative who was with them overheard the argument and questioned them. They informed her that the suspect has been raping. The matter was reported to Sawoti police and the docket was transferred to the Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation. Four other victims came forward and the accused was arrested and charged. He made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced.