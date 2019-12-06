South Africa: Six Days for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign

Members from Hartswater Visible Policing unit, Family Violence (FCS), Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, Public Service Act members, Safety Volunteers and Department of Health embarked on a Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Awareness Campaign at Jerry Botha Clinic in Hartswater. Capt Letlamoreng Ferrelson from FCS encouraged community members to report criminal offences immediately or within 72 hours. He also reiterated that the community should not unnecessary withdraw domestic violence related cases and refrain from making false cases. Victims were also received track suits from FCS.
