South Africa: Rapist, Mugger Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

5 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri, applauded the investigating officer, Constable Stefaans Mangate for diligent investigative work, which resulted in putting Randall Hughes (51) for 15 years behind bars. Randall has been found guilty and sentenced by the Kimberley Regional Court for crimes ranging from rape, theft of motor vehicle and robbery. Continued to praise the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Department of Justice for ensuring that justice was served for victims of crime.

Between 2014 April and 2015 June, Hughes was driving around in a gold brown Toyota Corolla, which was reported stolen in Delft, Western Cape. On April 2014 he raped a woman he gave a lift. During court proceedings, the rape victim testified that Hughes offered her lift to and drove into a secluded area and raped her.

In another incident, just outside Kimberley on N8 direction Bloemfontein Hughes forced himself on a woman he gave a lift and attempted to rape her. She scuffled with Hughes and broke free, her belongings which were in her travelling bag including bank cards, identity document and money were left inside his vehicle.

Other women who were also Hughes' victims between this period, came forth and testified before court. He robbed women after offering them lift, cause them to witness as he self-masturbate.

On Wednesday, 04 December 2019, the Kimberley Regional Court sentenced Hughes to as follows;

Count 1: theft of motor vehicle - 5 years,

Count 3: rape - 10 years,

Count 4: theft - 3 years,

Count 5: indecent exposure - 3 years

Count 6: theft - 3 years,

Count 7: robbery - 42 months,

Count 9: attempted kidnapping - 30 months,

Count 10: robbery - 42 months,

Count 18: theft - 3 years,

Count 21: theft - 3 years,

Count 22: robbery - 42 months,

Count 24: causing an adult to witness self-masturbation - 3 years,

Count 25: theft - 3 years,

Count 26: robbery - 42 months,

Count 27: failing to display licence disc - 100 days,

Count 28: possession of stolen property - 3 years,

Count 29: robbery with aggravating circumstances - 42 months

The sentences were ordered to run-concurrently. Hughes was declared unfit to possess a fire arm.

