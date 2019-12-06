Nigeria: Osinbajo Inaugurates Committee On GRID3 Project

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the scope and depth of the Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for Development project, also known as GRID3, will enhance Nigeria's aspirations for financial inclusion, agricultural development and improvement in nationwide school enrolment.

Osinbajo said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the National Steering and Technical Committees for GRID3 project at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Geo-Referenced Infrastructure and Demographic Data for Development also known as GRID3 is a project supported by development partners to generate, validate and use geo-spatial data on population, settlements, infrastructure and administrative boundaries.

Earlier, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, who chairs the steering committee, said the GRID3 project would amongst other things help in the development of a national infrastructure data plan for the country.

